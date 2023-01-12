Laura J. Thomas

November 26, 1937 - January 10, 2023 Beloit, WI - Laura Jean Thomas age 85 of Beloit died Tuesday January 10, 2023, in her home. She was born November 26, 1937, to the late Walter and Eleanor (Noel) Grundmeier in Hines, MN. Laura was one of eight children. She attended Blackduck High School, class of 1955. Laura married Robert Seach on June 23, 1956. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1976. She then married Verle Thomas in 1982 and preceded her in death in 1991. Laura was a bookkeeper and retired from Quigley Smart in 2002. She enjoyed going on walks, cardinals, doing word searches, puzzles and visiting with people at her apartment complex. She also loved being a homemaker. Laura loved yard work and thrived at maintaining her yard and maintaining other people's yards as late as this last fall. She will be remembered, as her daughter shared, as a highly organized, and neat lady. Laura also loved watching her grandchildren play sports.

She is survived by her three children, Theresa Leusink, Tom Seach, and Tim Seach; eleven grandchildren, Joshua R. Seach, Jeremiah Loomis, Elizabeth (Joshua) Witzel, Nahtanha Low, Nichola (Chad) Peasle, Nicia Seach, Noella Seach, Raymond Seach, America Seach, and Monica Fox; seven great grandchildren and her sister, Lois Schwegal.

