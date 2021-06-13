October 6, 1958 - June 9, 2021
Beloit, WI - Larry Stangl, 62, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in his home.
He was born on October 6, 1958 in Aberdeen, SD, the son of Joseph and Irene (Harty) Stangl. Larry married Teena Costa on July 7, 2001 in Beloit.
Larry was formerly employed by Besley Machine in South Beloit, IL and Woodward, Inc. as a machinist for 40 years, retiring in 2019. He was a great man, husband, uncle, and friend, who was adored by many. Larry was an avid fisherman and hunter with his best friend, Jimmy Zimmerman, and taught many of his friends to fish and hunt as well. He also enjoyed golfing, taking trips to Mobridge, SD and Florida. Larry was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He loved and fostered his great niece, Haileymae Stangl, great nephew, Nathaniel Stangl, and had a very special bond with his niece, Brandy Hadder-Alvarez. Larry loved all his nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews and he will be missed by many.
Survivors include his wife, Teena Stangl of Beloit; siblings, Bev (Paul) Arnold of Bella Vista, AR, Jerry Stangl of Beloit, Jessie (Karen) Stangl of South Beloit, IL, Sandy (Scott Dietz) Russell of Pecatonica, IL, and Mark (Heather) Stangl of Beloit; aunts and uncles, Jalby (Dick) Dunker and Robert Stangl; sister-in-law, Amber (Larry) Custodio; brothers-in-law, Pete Cervante, Roy (Denise) Cervante, and Frank Cervante; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Michael and Joseph Stangl.
A funeral service for Larry will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home.
