Larry M. Fry

October 31, 1953 - February 10, 2023 Beloit, WI - Larry Mitchell Fry, 69, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Alden Debes Rehab & Health Care Center in Rockford, IL.
He was born on October 31, 1953 in Norfolk, VA, the son of Lloyd and Marion (Withers) Fry. Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1973-1983. He later was active in the Reserves and part of the VP 60 group from 1983-1994. During his time in the service he was an electronic technician, received the Good Conduct award and the National Defense Service medal. Larry married Cheryl Endthoff on January 18, 1975 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on May 26, 2006. He later married Janet Gilbert on November 8, 2008 in Beloit, WI.
Larry was formerly employed by Beloit Corporation for 17 years, Aqua-Aerobic Systems in Loves Park, IL for 12 years, and retired from Generac Power Systems. He was an active member of Central Christian Church for many years where he helped with Project Hope, and served in guest services. Larry was Chairman of the Newark Beloit 4H Club, Superintendent of the Rock County 4H Fair, President of Capital City Corvair Club, and Vice President of Milwaukee Corvair Club. Larry was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader, and the Sergeant of Arms with the American Legion. Larry had a great sense of humor, was always smiling, and enjoyed family gatherings. Larry will be remembered for his distinctive and infectious laugh.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Fry; children, Bradley Mitchell (Katy) Fry and Brian Nicholas (Mary) Fry; stepdaughter, Stephanie (Josh) Kewish; grandchildren, Kimberly and Stephanie Ruppert, Cailyn, Bella, Madison, and Mia Fry; great grandchild, Owen; siblings, Gary (Gina) Fry and Betsy (Art) Kanelos; numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry was predeceased by his parents.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Alden Debes Rehab & Health Care Center for their care and compassion.
A Funeral Service for Larry will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Dave Meding officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in the funeral home. Military Rites will be accorded by VFW Post #2306.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Diabetes Association or to Rock County 4H.