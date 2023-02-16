Larry M. Fry

October 31, 1953 - February 10, 2023 Beloit, WI - Larry Mitchell Fry, 69, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Alden Debes Rehab & Health Care Center in Rockford, IL.

He was born on October 31, 1953 in Norfolk, VA, the son of Lloyd and Marion (Withers) Fry. Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1973-1983. He later was active in the Reserves and part of the VP 60 group from 1983-1994. During his time in the service he was an electronic technician, received the Good Conduct award and the National Defense Service medal. Larry married Cheryl Endthoff on January 18, 1975 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on May 26, 2006. He later married Janet Gilbert on November 8, 2008 in Beloit, WI.

