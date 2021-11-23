Beloit, WI - Larry L. Wright, 84, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 after a short illness surrounded by his family in his home.
He was born on March 24, 1937 in Beloit, WI, the son of Howard and Vera (Haase) Wright. Larry married Myrna Singletary on September 27, 1958. He attended Blackhawk Technical College, receiving his Associates Degree in Fire Science.
Larry was a journeyman glazier. He later on was employed as a Firefighter for the City of Beloit, retiring as Captain Shift Commander in 1990. He worked for many years as a partner in a carpentry business, Custom Builders. Larry was an outdoors man, he liked to go fishing and hunting. He enjoyed traveling and living in the northern woods, he lived near Eagle River for 31 years. He also lived in South Padre Island, TX. Larry loved his family.
Survivors include his wife, Myrna; sons, Daniel (Cheryl), David (Tammi) and Matthew (Donna); six grandchildren, Brooke (Aric) Seffrood, Nicholas, Tyler, Ami, Andrew and Jenna Wright; one great grandchild, Cole Seffrood; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Singletary Hauth and Mary Jane Carroll Wright; much loved nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Larry was predeceased by his parents; brother, Everett "Fritz"; sister, Nancy Heinrich; and brothers-in-law, Keith Heinrich and Lyle Hauth.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice and Dr. Brittany Blomberg for the care they gave to Larry.
A Memorial Service for Larry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Rev. Steve Erkel officiating. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.