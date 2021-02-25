December 20, 1942 - February 22, 2021
Beloit, WI - Larry L Greenland, age 78, of Beloit, died Monday, February 22, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital after a courageous fight with a short illness. He was born December 20, 1942, in Viroqua, WI as an only child of Elaine Loman (Greenland) and raised by his Grandma and Grandpa Greenland.
In 1968, he married Gladys Edwards in Rockton, IL with whom they raised their six children. He grew up in the Viroqua/Westby WI area and graduated in 1962 from Westby High School. He had a love of all sports and can be remembered in the community from his years of teaching kids in the Beloit area baseball and football. A very proud moment for him was when his little league team "The Big Red Machine" took first place. Larry retired from Beloit Memorial Hospital after over 20 years as an Engineering Technician. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his fur babies Tiger and Baby.
He was a man of great selflessness who would turn no one away. He had a great love for life and was one of the most hard-working and kind man anyone knew. He lived life with honor and dignity and taught his children to do the same. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Gladys Greenland; five children: Lonnie (Robin) Greenland, Ronnie Greenland, Daniel Edwards, David (Kresten) Edwards and Susan (Troy) Sunde; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother Elaine Loman and son Thomas Greenland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation will be held from Noon until the time of the service. Larry will be laid to rest in Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.