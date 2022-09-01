Larry J. Allen

October 9, 1941 - August 25, 2022
Beloit, WI - Larry James Allen, 80, of Beloit, WI, died on Thursday, August 25, 2022 in his home.
He was born on October 9, 1941 at St. Joseph Hospital, Minot, ND, the son of C.G. "Bill" and Inez (Frye) Allen. In 1960, Larry graduated high school in Deering, ND. He was a veteran and served with the U.S. Army from 1960 until 1964.
After serving in the Army, Larry moved to Minot, ND where he joined the Minot Fire Department as a firefighter. He later moved to Beloit, WI and joined the Beloit Fire Department for 24 1/2 years and retired at the age of 51. Larry was an avid hunter, and shot a moose while stationed in Fort Greely, AK. He enjoyed fishing, scratch off tickets and beating everyone at a good game of cards. Larry's smile, laugh and humor will be dearly missed.
Larry and his grandson Jeffrey Jr. lived together and were very close. They were always there for one another and Larry's love for Jeffrey Jr. will never be forgotten.
Survivors include his sons, Jeffrey (Kitty) Allen of Beloit, WI and Schawn (Denise) Allen of WA; grandson, Jeffrey (Cameron) Allen Jr. of Beloit, WI; brothers, Kenneth (Ivy) Allen and William Allen both of Minot, ND; sisters, Joann Jensen of Colorado Springs, CO, Linda Froseth of Bottineau, ND, and Marcell (Mark) Johnson of Minot, ND; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Everett "Toby" Allen; brothers-in-law, Greg Froseth and Rich Jensen; sister-in-law, Ethel (Schmidt) Allen; and nephew, Donnie Jensen.
A memorial service will be held in Minot, ND. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
