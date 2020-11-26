March 23, 1937 - November 22, 2020
Beloit, WI - Beloit - Larry Dean Conner, age 83, passed away while at his home on November 22, 2020.
Larry was born on March 23, 1937 in Canton, IL, the son of Floyd and Margorie (Freiley) Conner.
Larry worked for Beloit Corp for 27.5 years as an electrician, receiving the Quarter Century Club Award. He later retired from Fairbanks Morse.
Larry enjoyed traveling and riding his Harley. He loved spending time with his "Lil Buddy" and canine companion Cody.
He is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Jeanette) Conner and Ricky (Darlene) Conner both of Beloit; Granddaughter Kristina (Alex) Conner and two Great Granddaughters Llydia and Natalie of Roscoe, IL
He was preceded in death by his loving Wife Norma in 2002, his parents, and a brother Perry Conner.
Cremation rites will be accorded with burial at a later date at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit.
The Rosman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Beloit is assisting the family.
