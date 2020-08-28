July 7, 1931 - August 26, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Lambrina "Lambrini" Meris, 89, of Beloit, Wisconsin, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after a brief illness while surrounded by family. She was born on July 7, 1931 in a village outside of Andritsaina, now known as Sikies, formally Belousi, Greece. Lambrini was the oldest of fourteen children and was born to the parents of George and Katina (Koplos) Papageorge. In July of 1951, she was sponsored to move to the United States by her uncle, Gregory "Joe" Koplos and learned the trade of sewing at his business, Phoenix Cleaners in Rockford, Illinois. While working there Lambrini met her husband Nick, whom she married on the 29th of January 1956 in Rockford. They later welcomed three children, Manny, Kallien and George. In June of 1959 Nick and Lambrini moved to Beloit, Wisconsin where they opened Nicky's Drive-In, now run by their son's and known as Meris Cleaners. Lambrini was an active member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Rockford, where she regularly participated in the choir, was a member of the Philoptochos, and participated in the Greek Festival, including making costumes for the youth Greek dancing troupe. Lambrini was well known for her baklava and natural self-taught talent as a seamstress. She was instrumental in sponsoring her only brother, Foti (Bessie) Papageorge of John's Restaurant in Beloit, and three sisters, Sula (Steve) Cristidis, Marika (Angelo) Koutanis, and Anna Papageorge to the United States. Labrina and Nick passed their trade off to their sons, Manny and George who took over the business full-time in 1989. A few years later, a second location was opened on Prairie Avenue in Beloit, where Lambrini continued her passion as a seamstress for many years.
Lambrini played a very important role in her granddaughters: Brianne, Sydney, Tess, and Autumn Meris lives. Over the years, her presences was enjoyed at many of her granddaughters sporting and school events, dances, church functions, and much more. Her passion for her Greek heritage lives on in each of her grandchildren. Lambrini and Nick shared 57 loving-years of marriage. Nick preceded her in death on Wednesday, April 24, 2013.
Her memory lives on within her children: Manny (Marianne) Meris of Beloit, Kallien (John Masles Jr.) Meris of San Jose, California, and George (Kim Govert-Meris) Meris of Beloit, four granddaughters: Brianne (Kyle and sons, Fletcher and Oliver Daun), Sydney, Tess and Autumn.
Visitation is 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 followed by a Trisagion (Prayer) Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29th at the funeral home with Fr. Athanasios Papagiannis of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church officiating. Committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may to either Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church or Agrace Hospicecare in Janesville are greatly appreciated. Due to the current pandemic, please note that there will be no events after the burial and all events require mandatory masks and social distancing. A broadcast of the service can be viewed by using the following link. https://studio.youtube.com/video/Rcj9FTuLTWA/livestreaming Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
The Meris family wants to extend a very heartfelt thank you to all Agrace Hospice employees who comforted both Lambrini and the rest of the family over the past few months.