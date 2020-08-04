July 28, 1997 - July 25, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Kornnell Thomas Anthony Tucker, age 22 of Beloit died unexpectedly July 25, 2020. He was born July 28, 1997, in Racine, WI to Robert A. and Trina D. (Alf) Tucker. Kornnell was a "teddy bear", he was funny and outgoing and lit up the room when he entered. He loved playing basketball, fishing and Chicago sports teams. Kornnell is fondly remembered for his singing and his ability to "mess with you" until you smiled.
He is survived by his mother, Trina D. Tucker; his father, Robert A. Tucker; grandfather Arnold Tucker; brother, Michael Dunham; sisters: Queen Tucker, Monica Tucker, Johnna-Jean George (JJ) and Brandy Mastin (Wayy); uncles Cornelius Nelson and Shawn Brooks; aunt Julia (Peaches) Tucker; nephews: Nathan Isiah Malik Potter, Kewane LaMont Spence Jr., Ayden Shelton Woodford and Kyree Allen Mastin; cousins: Ray Pautsch, Ryan Pautsch, Jessica (Rashad) Parks, daVon Davidson, Anthony France, Dya'mond Roby and Davont'a Phiffer and many other cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Alfred Alf; grandmother Lyndia Tucker; uncles Alfred Nelson and Donnell Brooks and niece Sophia Dunham.
Kornnell's Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday August 8, 2020 in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Richard Whippler officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Kornnell's name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Tucker family on our website. PER GOV. EVERS STATEWIDE MANDATE FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit 362-2000