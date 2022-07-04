Morrison, IL - KIM M. SCHROTH, 63, of Morrison, IL, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with Rev. Luke Schouten, Pastor of Emmanuel Reformed Church officiating. A visitation will precede the service starting at 10:00 AM, until the start of the service. Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. A memorial has been established to Morrison American Legion Post 328 and AutismSpeaks.org.
Kim was born October 20, 1958, in Beloit, WI to Larry and Patricia (Culver) Neblock and was raised by her aunt and uncle Joseph and Alta Denman. She was educated in the Beloit grade schools and attended Beloit High School. She married Harold J. Schroth on August 6, 1977 in Morrison. Kim enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom which allowed her to help many people with various tasks like filling prescriptions, medical assistance, filing taxes, etc. She loved to donate her time to help others. Kim was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison. She also helped with the Morrison Girl Scouts and assisted in setting up the Brownie group in Round Grove. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crafts. She also enjoyed baking and taught her daughters to bake so they could take over the baking duties. She always baked Christmas cookies to give to the mailman and anyone who came to visit. She loved to travel, especially to South Dakota, where she could sit and watch buffalo for hours. Above all, Kim enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Harold; three daughters, Michelle (Robert) Castaneda of Morrison, Heather (Jesse) Eich of Preston, IA and Alexis (Austin) Handel of Morrison; three grandchildren, Soren Castaneda, Leo and Theo Handel; father, Larry (Donna) Neblock, Sr. of South Beloit, IL; one sister, Robin (Monty Bebee) Keeler of Beloit, WI; one brother, Larry Neblock Jr. of Janesville, WI; one aunt, Barbara (Armando) Arenas-Gutierrez of Elgin and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Neblock; her beloved aunt & uncle, Joseph & Alta; father and mother-in-law, Harold L. and Vivian Schroth; half-sister, Lolly; one brother, Dennis (Lynette) Denman.