Kevin Michael Heldreth

April 12, 1974 - December 2, 2022 Beloit, WI - Kevin Michael Heldreth, 48, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Kevin was born on April 12, 1974, in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Marvin Theodore and Janice Kay (James) Heldreth and attended Harlem High School in Loves Park, Illinois. On June 7, 1997, Kevin married Michelle Huebner in Rockton, Illinois.

