April 12, 1974 - December 2, 2022 Beloit, WI - Kevin Michael Heldreth, 48, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, December 2, 2022.
Kevin was born on April 12, 1974, in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Marvin Theodore and Janice Kay (James) Heldreth and attended Harlem High School in Loves Park, Illinois. On June 7, 1997, Kevin married Michelle Huebner in Rockton, Illinois.
Kevin was employed for twenty-two years at Lakeshore Burial Vault Company in Clinton, Wisconsin. He was previously employed for a few years at Dierks Foods in Rockford, Illinois.
Kevin was a loving, devoted, and loyal husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He could often be stubborn, serious, and outspoken. In actuality Kevin was a kind, generous, teddy bear of a man who would do anything for anyone. His main goal was to make sure everyone was happy, safe, and provided for. Kevin enjoyed fixing things, and being outdoors fishing, and camping.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife and partner of twenty-five years, Michelle; children, Cory, Amber, and Casey; grandchildren, Cory, Jordan, Aiden, Kyrie, Grace, and Claire; mother, Janice; brothers, Dave (Nancy), and Steve (Meagan); nephews, Avery, Ayden, Nolyn, and Sylas; along with numerous other relatives, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a sharing of memories service at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin, 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Heldreth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.