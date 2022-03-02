Beloit, WI - Kevin Meyer, 67, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by family.
He was born on October 3, 1954 in Milwaukee WI, the son of, Marlene (Blue) Meyer, Clayton Meyer and Wayne Krofta. A 1972 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Virginia Young on January 1, 1978. They had three children.
Kevin was a proud father. Parenting was his greatest accomplishment and passion. His parenting style proved to have a generational positive impact within his family.
Kevin also was a proud lifelong Beloiter; supporting many of its cultural aspects such as Beloit International Film Festival and the Beloit Snappers.
In his youth, he was president of Luther League and Our Savior's Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the YMCA Boys Choir, Boy Scouts, and Beloit Memorial High School band.
Kevin was a brilliant analyst who loved to dialogue and debate across many topics.
He enjoyed cooking delicious and exotic foods for his loved ones.
Among his strongest qualities was his ability to help love ones navigate a crisis. All his interpersonal abilities were complimented by unmatched wit, charm, and disarming humor.
Survivors include his children, Erin Bockoven-Troll (Mark Troll) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Patrick Meyer (Devin Carter) of Chicago, IL, and Ivy Meyer (Jared Shmikler) of Loveland CO, and their bonus sibling Mary Dalman of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Clayton Bockoven and Coree Troll; sister, Linda Criswell (David) of Portland, OR; brothers, David Meyer (Dawn) of Beloit, WI, and Steve Meyer of Fort Collins, CO and other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hatley's Pub, 435 E Grand Ave, Beloit, WI, 53511, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, beginning at 4pm, followed by adventures unknown.
Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com