June 23, 1962 - March 7, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Kevin Joe Eley, 57, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Agrace Center for
Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, WI. He was born on June 23, 1962 in Janesville, WI, the son of George and Leona (Liptow) Eley. Kevin was a 1980 graduate of F. J. Turner High School. He married Julie Nelson on July 14, 1984 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI.
Kevin was employed by Tri Part Screws in Machesney Park, IL as a machinist, retiring in 2018
due to his illness. He enjoyed camping, fishing, wood cutting and having his guy time. Kevin
was an avid Wisconsin Badger, Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.
Survivors include his wife Julie Eley of Beloit, WI; sons, Tyler (Shannon) Eley of Beloit, WI
and Alex (Hanna Hedgecock) Eley of Janesville, WI; granddaughter, Peyton Eley and another
granddaughter due in July; siblings: Jim (Ruth) Stauffacher, Sue (Fiance, John Fiedler) Polky, Kathy (Karl) Bell all of Beloit, WI, Cindy (Bill) Meyers of Gordon, WI, Patty (Bob) Kilday, Ron (Shelly) Eley both of Beloit, WI, Jackie (Dave) Tester of Marietta, GA, and Dawn (Jared Short) Eley of Beloit, WI; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.
A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the
Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit,
WI, with Pastor Phil Rice officiating. Inurnment will be in Newark Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
A memorial in Kevin's name will be established at a later date.
