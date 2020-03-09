Kevin Joe Eley

June 23, 1962 - March 7, 2020

Beloit, WI -- Kevin Joe Eley, 57, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Agrace Center for

Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, WI. He was born on June 23, 1962 in Janesville, WI, the son of George and Leona (Liptow) Eley. Kevin was a 1980 graduate of F. J. Turner High School. He married Julie Nelson on July 14, 1984 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI.

Kevin was employed by Tri Part Screws in Machesney Park, IL as a machinist, retiring in 2018

due to his illness. He enjoyed camping, fishing, wood cutting and having his guy time. Kevin

was an avid Wisconsin Badger, Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.

Survivors include his wife Julie Eley of Beloit, WI; sons, Tyler (Shannon) Eley of Beloit, WI

and Alex (Hanna Hedgecock) Eley of Janesville, WI; granddaughter, Peyton Eley and another

granddaughter due in July; siblings: Jim (Ruth) Stauffacher, Sue (Fiance, John Fiedler) Polky, Kathy (Karl) Bell all of Beloit, WI, Cindy (Bill) Meyers of Gordon, WI, Patty (Bob) Kilday, Ron (Shelly) Eley both of Beloit, WI, Jackie (Dave) Tester of Marietta, GA, and Dawn (Jared Short) Eley of Beloit, WI; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the

Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit,

WI, with Pastor Phil Rice officiating. Inurnment will be in Newark Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

A memorial in Kevin's name will be established at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Kevin Eley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM
Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium
2355 Cranston Road
Beloit, WI 53511
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kevin's Memorial Service begins.