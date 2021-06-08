February 21, 1986 - June 6, 2021
Roscoe, IL - Kevin Garrett Bell, 35, of Roscoe, IL
Kevin Garrett Bell of Roscoe, IL passed away suddenly on June 6th. He was a light to all who knew him. Kevin brought joy to everyone's day with his smile. He will be dearly missed. Kevin was born in February 1986 in Rockford, IL. He was the beloved son of Charlie Bell (deceased) and Nannette Bell. Survived by Kathy Byrne (sister), Patrick Byrne (brother-in-law), Evelyn Byrne (niece), many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kevin felt most at home on horseback. He loved riding at BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and did so for 30 years. For several years he competed in Special Olympics events for dressage, English equitation, and trails - and won numerous medals. He shared a special bond with his horse, Neal.
Kevin was an active member of the Riverside Community Church in Machesney Park, IL. He loved his church and church family with all his heart. He enjoyed singing in the church choir. Every Christmas season he played the role of the loyal Shepard in the church's drive-through live nativity scene.
Kevin was a member of Boy Scout Troop 643 and became an Eagle Scout in May 2013. His service project was near and dear to his heart - he led a team that revived the Riverside Community Church's Memorial Garden. In his earlier years as a boy scout volunteered at the boy scout summer camp in Janesville for several years.
Kevin was a sports enthusiast. He loved watching NASCAR racing, the Cubs, and all things Peyton Manning. Kevin was an avid bowler and participated in a bowling league at Viking Lanes in South Beloit for several years. He could run circles around everyone with his knowledge of sports trivia and statistics. He ran a bragging rights only Football pool at school. Only staff members could participate, and it was an honor to be included.
Kevin attended Hononegah High School and loved it so much he began working in the discipline office during his final years of school. He continued to work at the school for another 17 years. He loved all things Hononegah sports and received the Super Fan Award in September 2013. He took great pride and joy running the flag down the football field. He also helped coached the student faculty basketball games.
Kevin worked as a Store Clerk at Schnucks in Roscoe, IL for 17 years. You could often find him stocking shelves in the store - the produce aisle was a favorite. During break time he could be found playing card games with his coworkers - winner got a can of pop. He loved connecting with the community daily.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding in Poplar Grove, IL, https://braveheartsriding.org/donations/donate/ or Illinois Special Olympics, https://www.soill.org/ways-to-give/ to continue to honor his legacy.
A Memorial Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Riverside Community Church, 6816 N 2nd St, Machesney Park, IL with Pastor Bobby Sheets officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. The Bell family will receive friends at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd. Rockton, IL from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday.
Livestream link: https://my.gather.app/remember/kevin-bell.