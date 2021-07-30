June 26, 2021
Beloit, WI - Kevin Bernard Dyer, 60, of Beloit Wisconsin died peacefully at his home in his sleep on June 26, 2021, of heart disease. Kevin was born on November 11, 1960 in Janesville, Wisconsin, the son of Bernard and Lila (Thingvold) Dyer. Kevin attended Craig High School in Janesville Wisconsin. He worked construction for 15 years with K & H Exteriors and also with Foundries at the state line as a Bobcat operator. Kevin enjoyed fishing, cooking, building, and making things with his creativity, drinking beer and hanging out with friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernie Dyer on December 28, 2020.
Survivors include his mother, Lila Harris, brother, Mitchell (Carol) Dyer, sister, Ellyn Tallon, nieces and nephews, Matthew Dyer, Jordon Dyer, Amanda Dyer, Chassy Tallon and Steven Tallon.
A Celebration of Kevin and Bernard's Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Blue River United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Sand Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Blue River United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com