July 13, 1933 - September 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Kermit Dwight Hartmann, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born on July 13, 1933 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Clifton and Loretta (Hackett) Hartman. Kermit graduated from Belvidere High School in 1952 and then joined the Navy to serve his country. He served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years and the National Reserves for 6 years. Kermit married Marilyn Christenson on October 30 1971 at the Church by the Side of the Road in Rockton, IL. Kermit worked for Chrysler in Belvidere for over 30 years. He enjoyed working on his house and his yard. He was an avid reader. He had a big love for animals and would always feed the strays. Kermit loved to travel, he and his wife Marilyn went to New York to watch Broadway shows for many years. He will be missed by all that knew him. Kermit is survived by his children, Robert (Jacqueline) Hartman, Debra (Sam) Douthat, Diane (Rick) Harmon and Denise (Brian) Wolf; his stepsons, Steve (Teri) Babcock, Bruce (Deb) Babcock, Scott Babcock and Greg Babcock; his sisters, Arlys Clark and Ruth Bowers; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn, his parents, and his son, Gary Allen Hartman. There will be a visitation for Kermit on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. Mask will be required for visitation. Burial to follow at Garden Prairie Cemetery.