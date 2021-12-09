Kennth Cornell "Lil Kenny" Hereford

August 17, 1967 - December 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Kenneth "Lil Kenny" Cornell Hereford Sr., 54, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on December 3, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Kenneth was born August 17, 1967 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of Kenneth and Linda (Brown) Hereford. Kenneth received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and dedicated his life to living out the mission of his heavenly father. He enjoyed listening to sermons, spreading the gospel, and spending time with his beautiful wife, kids, and grandchildren. Kenneth also loved watching sports with his favorite teams being the Lakers, Steelers, and Yankees. He loved telling corny jokes and making people laugh.
Kenneth graduated from Beloit Memorial High school in 1985. He married the love of his life, the former Renette Grant, on December 18, 1986. After graduating from high school, Kenneth enlisted in the United States Navy. After returning to the stateline area, he worked at Stella Cheese Company in Beloit. Kenneth later returned to school at Maranatha Baptist Bible University where he received a degree in Theological Studies. Kenneth spent many years pastoring and church planting several churches in the stateline area. He was an Associate Pastor at Community Baptist Church in South Beloit, Illinois and was Senior Pastor at Lighthouse Fellowship Church and Senior Pastor at Grace & Truth Church both in Beloit. While working in the ministry, Ken was employed for a few years as a probation officer with the Rock County Jail, and as a substitute teacher for the Beloit School District.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Renette (Grant) Hereford; children, Kenneth C. Hereford Jr. of Beloit, Deja (David) Lee Chu-Sarchet of Toledo, Ohio, Kristopher Hereford of Beloit, Taja Hereford of Dallas, Texas, Kalen Hereford of Beloit, and Keshawn Hereford of Beloit; grandchildren, Arion Hereford, Aubriella Hereford, and Isabella Reyes all of Beloit; parents, Kenneth (Linda) Hereford of Olive Branch, Mississippi; brothers, Marvin Hereford of Beloit; Cory Hereford of Beloit, Malcolm Pharaoh of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Michael Kenney of Kansas City, Missouri; mother-in-love Jossie Grant of South Beloit, Illinois; sister-in-love, Clarice Grant of Beloit; along with numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Hazel Hereford, Dee and Ella Geneva Brown; and his father-in-law, Clarence Grant.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at New Life Ministries, 1400 Harvey Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Committal at Floral Lawns Cemetery in South Beloit, Illinois will follow the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com