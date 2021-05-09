Kenneth Tuttle

May 30, 1945 - May 5, 2021
South Beloit, IL - Kenneth J. Tuttle, 75, of South Beloit, IL., passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Fair Oaks.
He was born on May 30, 1945, in Beloit, WI., the son of Kenneth and Carol (Jackson) Tuttle. Kenneth was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate.
Kenneth was employed as a cable vision engineer from 1967 until his retirement in 2010. He worked his way up from an installer to owning his own company. Kenneth traveled all over the country, his life was his work. He loved to go golfing, fishing, and playing pool at The Carom Room when he was in town.
Survivors include his daughter, Kena (Kenny) Gibson; grandchildren, Konner and Korey; sisters, Luanne (Leslie) Monroe and Jacki (Kirby) Younkin; nieces and nephews, Stacy (Brian) Christiansen, Todd (Jenny) Monroe, Amanda (Louis) Schnack, Kirby Younkin and Erica (Jason) Lingen; numerous cousins; many lifelong friends and business partners, Mike (Kelly) Otten.
Kenneth was predeceased by his parents.
A celebration of life for Kenneth will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI., assisted the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com