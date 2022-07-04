South Beloit, IL - Kenneth Thompson, 92, of South Beloit, IL died on Friday, June 17, 2022 in his home.
He was born on October 9, 1929 in Beloit, WI, the son of Otto and Blanche (Conrad) Thompson. Ken was a 1947 graduate of Beloit High School and received his bachelor's degree in English from the University of Wisconsin Platteville. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Airforce. Ken married Shirley Meyer on June 20, 1954. She predeceased him on December 21, 2015.
Ken was employed by Harlem High School for over 30 years, teaching English and History. He produced several plays and musicals while working at Harlem High School. Ken had a great sense of humor, loved cookies, doughnuts, dancing, taking walks, and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports.
Survivors include his grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott Jacques) LaVelle of South Beloit, IL, Kristin LaVelle of Beloit, WI, Thomas LaVelle of South Beloit, IL, Kathryn Ritter of New Mexico, and Garrett (Ariana) Tinder of Beloit, WI; great grandchildren, Markhi Thompson, Deven Tinder, Paislee Tinder, and Bo Patrick LaVelle; his beloved cat, Demon; several nieces, nephews that loved him immensely and many other relatives and friends including, Pat (Sue) LaVelle.
He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Deborah Thompson; son, Mark Thompson; brothers, Lloyd, Lyle, Richard, and Wayne Thompson; honorary son, Larry Tinder.
A Memorial Service for Ken will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.