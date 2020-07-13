December 28, 1931 - July 8, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Kenneth P. Mikkelson, 88, of Janesville, WI died Wednesday at his daughters. He was born on December 28,1931 in Crawford County, WI. Married Betty J Kelsey July 25, 1954 in Sparta, WI. He retired from Beloit Boxboard in 1991. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Ken has worked on the O'leary Farm for Phil for 40+ years and enjoyed every minute of it. He loved keeping a nice lawn, working in the fields, talking about tractors and the crops.
He is survived by his children: Michael (Debbie) Mikkelson - Brodhead, WI, Don (Lori) Mikkelson - Beloit,WI, Penny (Roy) Dornink - Wabasha, MN, Linda (Mike) Quinn - Milton, WI, Rod (Heidi) Mikkelson, Beloit, WI, Mark Mikkelson - Wabasha, MN, Cindy (Tim) Jones, Clinton WI, 20 Grandchildren and 32 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; 1 sister; 1 daughter; 3 grandsons and 1 granddaughter.
The funeral service for Kenneth P Mikkelson will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Rosman, Uehling, Kinzer. Due to the Covid -19 virus, private family services will be held. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Cemetery, So Beloit IL following the service. Rosman, Uehling, Kinzer Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family. Please send online condolences to www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
