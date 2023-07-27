July 26, 2023 Roscoe, IL - Kenneth M. Druetzler, 82, of Roscoe IL, passed away peacefully in the home of his daughter on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Ken was born in Brookfield, IL, son of Charles and Ruth (Ellstrom) Druetzler. He was a 1960 graduate of Beloit Memorial High school where he competed on the track team and participated in ROTC. As a teenager, Ken discovered his love of music and began playing the drums. This became his lifelong passion. He played in several local bands, most notably "The Checkmates", in the 60's, "Clique" in the 70's and 80's and "The Runabouts" in the 1990's & 2000's. During his working career he worked at Barber Coleman, Rockford, IL, Greenlee Bros. as a Millwright, Rockford, IL, retiring from the Beloit Corporation as a Journeyman. After "retirement" he enjoyed working as a school bus driver. He was the owner and operator of the Prop Clinic in Rockton, IL. He was a member of Friends of Beckman Mill in Beloit since 2007 and served on several board positions as well as being a Docent. Ken had an outgoing personality and people were naturally drawn to him and made friends easily, and never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sheila (Anderson); son, James (Linda) Druetzler; daughters, Shari Druetzler, Kelly (Tony Sockwell) Druetzler and Kim Neal; sister, Carol Egleston; 24 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; longtime best friend, John Floyd; special friend, Buddy Mays; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Potts, Sandy Abbott, and Patricia Druetzler; many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by his parents; sons, Mike Anderson and Willie Guzman; daughter, Julie Carlson; granddaughter, Amber Anderson; and brother, Warren Druetzler. A Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023 in the First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Walt Hoshaw officiating. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will also be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends of Beckman Mill and First Baptist Church of Beloit. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.