Kenneth L. Halverson

December 25, 1945 - December 4, 2020
Beloit, WI - Kenneth Laverne Halverson, a victim of the deadly virus, COVID-19, went to heaven on Friday, December 4, 2020. Born December 25, 1945, to Rosella and Dale Halverson in Sioux City, Iowa. Kenny served our country in the Navy in 1965 during the Viet Nam War. The ship he served on was the USS Forrestal and he was a machinist repairman. Kenny married Sherry Hicks on May 14, 1966 in Sioux City, Iowa. Kenny loved riding his Harley with his dog, Low Low riding between his legs as well as fishing, being outdoors and making beautiful things out of wood. When Kenny moved here, to Beloit, 15 years ago, he made many friends at his favorite hang out, The Town Club. They all knew him for his dancing and his smile.
Kenny is survived by daughter, Heather (James); sister, Rita; brothers, David (Della) and Mickey; granddaughter, Anna Lee; grandsons, Orion and Marshall and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Rosella, father, Dale, sister, Kathy, his special sidekick, Low Low and wife, Sherry.
