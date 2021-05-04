September 19, 1955 - May 1, 2021
Beloit, WI - Kenneth J. VanderGeest, 65, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Green Knolls in Beloit.
He was born on September 19, 1955 in Beloit, WI, the son of Richard and Carolyn (Poratunsky) VanderGeest. Kenneth married Debbra Lentell on January 8, 1978.
Kenneth was previously employed by Co-Op Feed Mill, William Brewer Farm both in Clinton, WI, Atwoods, and Modern Metals both in Rockford, IL. He was an avid 49ers fan, enjoyed grilling, woodworking, and toy shows. Kenneth was a Boy Scout Leader for Pack 618 and a member of Troop 608. He loved the outdoors, nature, and camping. Most of all he loved his family and friends. Kenneth was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Debbra VanderGeest; children, Curtis VanderGeest, Misty (Rob) Ringen, and Dirk (Mary) VanderGeest; grandchildren, Kimberly, Dayton, Sabrina, Robert Jr., Dakota, Aaliyah, Savannah, Cerenity, Kymberlee, Thomas, Kara, and Evalee; great grandchild, Ava; brother, Richard (Gerry) VanderGeest; sister, Julie (Greg) Howard; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Susan VanderGeest; nieces and nephew, Megan, Elizabeth, and Adam; and special cousin and friend, Steve Dittmer.
A Memorial Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Social distancing and face masks are required.
