April 8, 1951 - April 22, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Kenneth Henry Klein, 69, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 8, 1951 in Beloit, WI, the son of Lawrence and Lorraine (Nicholson) Klein. Ken was a 1969 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He married Sharon Priessnitz on November 4, 1972 in Beloit, WI.
Ken was employed by Ingersoll Milling Machine Company for 34 years and retired in 2017 from Fairbanks Morse. He was a talented woodworker with his own workshop in his home. Ken's greatest thrill was watching his grandchildren, especially when they were playing sports.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sharon Klein; children: Jonathan (Brianne) Klein, Jennifer (Brice) Gustafson, and Stacy Klein all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Allie and Addison Gustafson, Eisley, Elora, and Tierney Klein, Carsan and Landon Truman; siblings: Dennis (Linda) Klein of Janesville, WI, Mary (Jim) Petzrick, Jeff Klein both of Beloit, WI, and Patty Ann (Jake) Broussard of Louisiana; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Lawrence Klein Jr.
A service for Ken will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in his name to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
