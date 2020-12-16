April 22, 1935 - December 12, 2020
Beloit, WI - Kenneth E. Hollenbach age 85 of Beloit, WI died Saturday December 12, 2020 at Fair Oaks Nursing Home. He was born April 22, 1935 to the late Frank and Bessie (Nelson) Hollenbach in Ladysmith, WI. Ken graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1954. He enlisted into the U.S. Army and served his Country from 1957 to 1959 and again from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1962. Ken married Shirley Andrews on August 3, 1957. She preceded him in death on August 1, 2010.
He is survived by his four children, Chris Hollenbach of Janesville, Jerry (Elaine) Hollenbach of Milton, Anna Little of South Beloit and Robin (Michele) Hollenbach of Janesville; grandchildren, Amy (Louie) Chudziak of Milton, Jaimie Little of Rockford, Amber (Anton Devarajah) Smith of New Zealand, Josh Hollenbach of Milton, Jessica (Stanley) Mast of Pueblo, CO, Emily Little of Burles on, TX, Olivia Little, Abigail Little, Lillian Little, Savanah Little and Mercy Little all of South Beloit, Samantha Hollenbach of Glen Ellyn, IL and Harlie Thompson of Janesville; great grandchildren, Louie Chudziak, Eva Wilson, Nova Birdwell, Kylie & Tiffany Mast , Evelyn Devarajah and Sebastion Philips and Lucian Sarnecki. Ken is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Shirley.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Ken.
Ken's Funeral will be 12 p.m. on Saturday December 19 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Tony Russo officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment and Full Military Burial Rites will follow at Floral Lawns. A memorial is being established with the proceeds being donated to Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
