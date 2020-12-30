Kenneth D. Diaz Sr.

December 28, 2020
Beloit, WI - Kenneth "Ken" D. Diaz Sr., 71, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, December 28, 2020, at Select Services in Madison, WI.
Kenneth was born December 18, 1949 in Lafayette, LA, the son of Dolores M. (Hanes) and Luis R. Diaz. Kenneth married Victoria Cliffe on January 31, 1968. He worked 32 years at Chrysler Motors in Belvidere, IL. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather.
Ken enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing pool and spending time with his family. He was a Green Bay Packer and Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include his sons, Kenneth (Christine) Diaz Jr. and Brian Diaz both of Beloit, WI; daughter, Maria Wendt of Beloit, WI; two brothers, Chester Diaz and Paul Diaz both of Lafayette, LA; grandchildren, Lyle Brotkowski of Milwaukee, WI, Kane Wendt, Andrew Briggs, Masen Diaz, Tylar Diaz, Alivia Diaz, Danna Wendt, and Sarah Hahn all of Beloit, WI; great grandchildren, Kamilyah Diaz and Elias Wendt both of Beloit, WI; several nieces and nephews.
Ken was predeceased by his loving wife, Victoria Diaz on October 18, 2017; parents, Dolores and Luis Diaz; and granddaughter, Cierra Marie Diaz.
There will be no services for Ken at this time. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
