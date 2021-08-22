October 15, 1929 - August 16, 2021
Beloit, WI - Kenneth "Bruce" Winchester, 91, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at The Suites in Beloit.
He was born on October 15, 1929 in Brodhead, WI, the son of Marcus and Carrie (Bernard) Winchester. Bruce was a 1949 graduate of Beloit High School. He married Marvelene "Marv" Hynek on July 12, 1958 in Richland Center, WI. She predeceased him on October 7, 2019.
Bruce was employed by Warner Electric Brake & Clutch for 40 years. He was a member of the River of Life United Methodist Church and the Beloit Eagles Club Aerie 557. Bruce volunteered for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County. He coached Youth Baseball and was an avid bowler. Bruce enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. His grandchildren called him "Grandpa Winnie" and he was very involved with all of their activities, whether it was a sporting event, concert or school event.
Survivors include his son, Brian (Jody) Winchester of Beloit, WI; daughter, Traci Psuik of Franklin, WI; grandchildren, Cameron and Sydney Winchester and Michael Psuik; great grandchild, Reyna Rothmeyer; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Winchester of Beloit, WI and Evelyn Unbehaun of Hillsboro, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Jack, Bernard and Charles Winchester; and sisters, Jean Larsen and Carol McOtis.
A Memorial Service for Bruce will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 in the River of Life United Methodist Church, 2345 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Brenda Whitford officiating. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in his name may be made to the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County or Beloit Regional Hospice.
Bruce's family would like to thank the Suites in Beloit and Beloit Regional Hospice for the excellent care they gave Dad.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.