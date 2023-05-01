Kenneth Arthur Nelson

October 9, 1949 - April 28, 2023 Orfordville/Janesville, WI - Kenneth A. Nelson, age 73, passed away at his home on Friday, April 28, 2023.

He was born in Monroe on October 9, 1949, the son of Ernest and Inez (Hesgard) Nelson.

