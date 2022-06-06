Kenneth A. "Ken" Crawley

Beloit, WI - Ken Crawley, age 74, of Beloit, WI passed away peacefully June 1, 2022 at Green Knolls Nursing Facility, Beloit with his sister by his side. He was born in Beloit, the son of Lyle and Lorraine Crawley. Ken worked as a welder and retired from BouMatic in Madison, WI. He enjoyed gardening, growing several kinds of hot peppers, playing the lottery and watching the Green Bay Packers play. Ken never forgot family birthdays and would hand deliver each card personally. He enjoyed making pecan pies and other delicious desserts. Ken also enjoyed Chico and Sissy, his precious Chihuahuas.
He is survived by his son, Jason Crawley of Loves Park, IL; his daughter, Leslie (Bob) Alverson of Spring, Texas; his three grandchildren, Lindzee, Syvana & Jadyn and a great granddaughter, Aveyana. He is further survived by his brothers, Gary (Sandi) Crawley, David Jensen (Lesley Hernandez); his sisters, Linda Swanson (Bob Pedersen), Christy (Den) Pace and Ellen Page (Mike Stearns); his aunt, Doris (Bill) Reinert and numerous loving nieces, nephews & cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lyle & Ann Crawley and Lorraine & Andy Saunders, his brother Jeff Crawley, his longtime loving partner, Barb Hendrickson and his grandparents, Leona & Hugh Crawley.
We wish to thank the Cardiology Department of Beloit Health Systems, Green Knolls Nursing Facility and Beloit Regional Hospice for their excellent care.
Per Ken's wishes, no services will be held. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.