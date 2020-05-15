October 7, 1921 - May 6, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Kenneth A. Crossfield, 98, formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
He was born October 7, 1921 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Earl J. and Gertrude M. Crossfield. Ken was a 1940 graduate of Harding High School, St. Paul, MN. He was then employed by the 3M Company until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in July of 1942. Ken served on two naval vessels during WWII both with the Atlantic and Pacific fleets and was involved in several landings in the Pacific. He was discharged in November 1946 as the Chief Motor Machinist Mate. Ken married Berniece on April 5, 1944 in Beloit, WI.
Ken was employed for many years by Fairbanks Morse Company both in experimental departments and field service. Later he was employed by United Industries, until his retirement on February 1, 1984. After retirement he enjoyed several hobbies including wood working and gardening. Ken was a member of the Local American Legion, V.F.W. Post #2306, Friend of Beckman Mills, Rock County Genealogical Society, and Beloit Historical Society. He was a past member of the Beloit Toastmasters Club and the local Square Dance Club.
Survivors include his sons, James (Nancy) of Clovis, CA and Jeffrey (Diane) of Madison, WI; grandchildren: Ian (Betsy) of Lawrence KS, Scott (Erin) of Clovis, CA, Theresa (Brian) of Paris, Paula of Coventry and David of Chicago, IL; and great grandchildren: Caitlin, Miriam and Sophie; and a sister, Carol Draz; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; wife of 74 years, Bernice; and brother, Donald.
An online funeral service for Ken will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences and live stream of the funeral service may be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to extend a thank you to Heartland Hospice. Also, a special thank you to the "So Close to Home" care facility in Marshall, WI, who we feel provided a personnel and human component to these difficult pandemic times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.