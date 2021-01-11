July 2, 1958 - January 9, 2021
Beloit, WI - Keith Heritage, 62, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 in his home.
He was born on July 2, 1958 in Beloit, WI, the son of Francis L. and Madonna J. (Bellard) Heritage. Keith attended Oakhill School, Janesville, WI.
Keith enjoyed going to Friday's in the Park, Rockford Speedway, traveling when possible, listening to all kinds of music, and going to the Milwaukee Brewers games when his parents were still alive. He loved being around people and would go to the casino to people watch but would never gamble.
Survivors include his brother-in-law and guardian, Richard Morse of Machesney Park, IL.
A special thank you all his caregivers especially Tammy Hart.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Debra Morse.
A private graveside service will be held for Keith. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com