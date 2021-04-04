September 21, 1938 - March 16, 2021
Beloit, WI - Keith L. Edmonds, 82, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Green Knolls Nursing Home in Beloit.
He was born on September 21, 1938 in Beloit, WI, the son of Clarence and Beulah (Carpenter) Edmonds. Keith was a 1957 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Donna Ruef on March 8, 1958 at People's Church, Beloit.
Keith was employed at Woodman's as a produce manager, where he was known as the "Banana Man". He was an avid sports fan, whether it was the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers or the Beloit Snappers, he was cheering them on. Keith loved to fish and go to Birchwood, WI every summer with his family. He was a member of the Central Christian Church. Keith enjoyed traveling to Vermont, New York, San Antonio, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., New England, and St. Louis with church members.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Donna Edmonds; sons, Patrick (Jackie) Edmonds of Hillsboro, Oregon and Jim (Deb) Edmonds of Beloit, WI; daughter, Pam Edmonds of Battle Creek, MI; grandchildren, Ryan Edmonds of Hillsboro, Oregon, Cory (Marissa) Edmonds of Beaverton, Oregon, Tim Edmonds of Germany, Andrew (Samantha) Edmonds of Huntington, Indiana and Brittany (Tyler) Morgan of Blacklick, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Finn, Judah, baby boy on the way, Madilyn, baby girl on the way, Ezekiel and Sadie; one twin brother, Kenneth (Marie) Edmonds; one brother-in-law, Duane (Mary) Ruef; sisters-in-law, Carol Ruef, Evelyn Rote, and Willa Edmonds; other relatives and friends; and numerous grand dogs.
Keith was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, and one sister.
A Memorial Service for Keith will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice or to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.