December 23, 2020
Beloit, WI - Keith Allen Zimmerman, 41, of Beloit, WI, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 after fighting his demons with drugs and addiction.
He was born May 18, 1979 in Beloit, WI, the son of James Allen Zimmerman and Betty Jean (Yates) Sagaitis. Keith attended Beloit Memorial High School and LaFarge High School.
Keith was employed by Buckshot Exteriors as a field supervisor. He was smart, loving, funny and a great salesman. Keith enjoyed music, hunting, fishing, helping and tutoring others. He was a Green Bay Packer and Chicago Cub fan. His proudest achievement was his daughter, Savannah.
Survivors include his daughter, Savannah Margaret Zimmerman of Janesville, WI; his mother, Betty Jean (Daniel) Sagaitis of DeSoto, WI; father, James 'Jim" A. (Shari Hammel) Zimmerman of Beloit, WI; sister, Kari Jean (Troy Sanders III) Zimmerman of Beloit, WI; grandfather, Robert Yates of Beloit, WI; aunts, uncles and cousins on both the Zimmerman and Yates side; nieces and nephew, Lamarion, Azaria and Ivy.
A very special thank you to family and friends who helped Keith throughout the years with patience, love and support.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Leonard and Elsie Zimmerman, and Rose Oldenburg Richmond.
A Memorial service for Keith will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials may be given to his daughter Savannah for her college education or to honor Keith if there is anyone struggling with addiction please contact your local support group or dial 211 for drug addiction information through United Way.
