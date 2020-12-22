January 4, 1962 - December 17, 2020
Beloit, WI - Kaylene M. Lozoya, 58, gained her angel wings Thursday December 17, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born January 4, 1962, daughter of Lawrence Madru and Dianna Lynch. Kaylene attended Beloit schools and lived in Beloit most of her life. She had three beautiful daughters and six grandchildren. Kaylene was a dedicated mother and grandmother, and loved spending time with her family. Friends describe her as kind and trustworthy, someone they knew would keep all their secrets. Kaylene loved music, her favorite being Spanish songs. In her early years, she would often attend Spanish dances with friends and enjoyed dancing the night away. Kaylene was a strong stubborn woman who fought hard to overcome many obstacles throughout her life. Her kind heart was always open to helping out others if she was able to.
Kaylene was predeceased by her daughter, Yolanda Lozoya and step father, Anthony Lynch.
She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia (Graper) Madru and Kalinda (Keith) Shultz; six grandchildren, NaTaysia and Gianna Griffin, Kavant and Kavarian Shultz, Talia Lozoya and Zy'ahna Hale; son-in-law, Alfred (DT) Hale; parents, Lawrence (Marian) Madru and Dianna Lynch; five sisters, Debbie (Juan) Perez, Tammy (Luis) Zamora, Merissa Casique, Linda (Bob) Stein, and Brenda (Matt) Wendtland; two brothers, Dale Riley and John Madru; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her deeply.
Funeral service for Kaylene will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Chris Eldridge officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Visitation will also be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.