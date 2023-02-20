February 21, 1936 - February 17, 2023 Rockton, IL - Kay M. Messerschmidt, 86, of Rockton, IL died on Friday February 17, 2023 in Beloit Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born February 21, 1936 in Kansas, the daughter of Fred Porter and Vera Albrecht. Kay retired from Makerite Manufacturing after 20 years. She married Benjamin Pavlakovic, he passed in 1998. Kay then married Harold Messerschmidt in South Beloit, IL on August 17, 2013. Member of the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion Post#288 in South Beloit, IL. Kay enjoyed bowling, bingo and casinos. Kay loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include: husband Harold; daughter Debbie (Henry) Puttkemery; sons Guy (Debbie) Barrett, Mike (Tammy) Barrett, Fritz (Rhonda) Oldenburg, step-children Daniel (Sarah) Pavlakovic, Kathleen Morales, Patricia (Bill) Fiebig, Shirley Davis; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. she is predeceased by her parents, husband Ben, granddaughter Missy Barrett; great grandson Jordan Barrett; siblings Marge Stoltz, Robert Porter, Fred "Duke" Porter, Glenn Porter.
A funeral ceremony at 11:00 am Thursday February 23, 2023 in St. Andrew Lutheran Church 511 West Rockton Road with Reverend Don Stein officiating. Burial to be in Rockton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Church from 9:30 am until time of ceremony Thursday.