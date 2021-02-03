March 28, 1933 - February 2, 2021
Beloit, WI - Kay L. Mullen, 87, of Beloit, WI, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 28, 1933 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Robert H. and Beatrice (Strutz) Burns. Kay was a 1951 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Daniel Mullen on September 5, 1985 in Las Vegas, NV.
Kay was formerly employed by Fairbanks Morse. She was a member of the Ladies 500 Card Club, Women of the Moose Chapter #56, and Trinity Lutheran Church. Kay was a former longtime volunteer for the Beloit Hospital Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her hobbies included playing card games, cribbage, and taking trips to the casinos. Kay also loved the outdoors, gardening, animals, and feeding the outside birds. She also homed several cats in her life, most recently Missy and Smoky. She especially enjoyed traveling and was able to visit Norway, Japan and take several cruises.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Mullen of Beloit, WI; daughters, Susan Reese of Beloit, WI, and Penny (Steve) Christians of Roscoe, IL; step children, Dan Mullen Jr. and Dana Gieryn; grandchildren, Andrea Reese, Crystal Reese, Alycia Ellious and Scott Christians; great grandchildren; Riley and Hayden.
She was predeceased by her parents and son, Daniel.
Funeral service for Kay will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society.
