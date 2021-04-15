April 13, 2021
Roscoe, IL - Kathy S. Oakes, 58, of Roscoe, IL., passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in her home.
She was born on May 26, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI., the daughter of Lyle and Alice (Jensen) Woodcock. Kathy was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She continued her education at Black Hawk Technical College.
Kathy was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Beloit.
Survivors include her former husband, Dwayne Oakes; boyfriend, Edward Seibel of Roscoe, IL.; three brothers, James (Barb) Woodcock of Beloit, WI., Richard (Kim) Woodcock of Beloit, WI., and Larry Woodcock of Florida; best friends, Mario and Raechel Aguire.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Regina; parents, Lyle and Alice (Jensen) Woodcock; biological mother, Carol.
A funeral service for Kathy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. with Reverend Dan Herman officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, Monday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
