December 27, 1958 - May 4, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Kathy M. Hansen, 61, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born December 27, 1958 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Werner and Karen (Purdy) Fahrney. She married Albert Hansen on August 13, 1977 in Beloit, WI.
Kathy was employed by Staples Distribution Center, Beloit, WI. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, bird watching and sitting by her Koi pond. Kathy's grandchildren meant the world to her and she enjoyed spending time with them. She was a Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include her husband, Albert Hansen; daughters, Stephanie (Adam) Kilday and Nicole (Dan) Sowatzke; grandchildren: Brayden, Emily and Hunter; brother, John (Anne) Fahrney; sisters, Donna (Steve) Smith and Traci (Eric) Gustafson; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Bryan and sister, Sandra.
There will be no services for Kathy. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank the Beloit Dialysis Center and Dr. Chughtai for the care that was given to Kathy.
