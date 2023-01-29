Kathryn A. Gove

November 4, 1927 - January 26, 2023 Beloit, WI - Kathryn Ann (Ely) Gove, 95, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born on November 4, 1927 to Harry and Jessie (Nelson) Ely, the youngest of four in Beloit, WI.

Kathryn graduated from Beloit High School and worked for Gateway Collection Agency for four years.

