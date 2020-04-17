Kathleen "Kay" Lundmark

October 6, 1926 - April 14, 2020
Manitowoc, WI -- Kathleen "Kay" M. Lundmark, age 93, of Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc. Kay was born on October 6, 1926 in Three Rivers, MI, daughter of the late James and Mary (Becker) Burns. She graduated from Beloit High School with the class of 1944. Kay continued her education at Mount Mary College and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in English from the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1948. On August 19, 1950 Kay married Louis E. Lundmark at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Beloit. He preceded her in death on April 26, 1996. Kay was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and a past member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She was a watercolor artist, enjoyed playing bridge and loved gardening.
Survivors include her five children: Mary (Richard) Thomley, Bruster, MA, Thomas Lundmark, Manitowoc, Jane Habush, Whitefish Bay, Sally (Mitch) Hansen, Manitowoc, Nancy (Christian) Charre, Palmetto Bay, FL; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Eileen Karmis, Wheaton, IL; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Burns; her husband, Louis Lundmark; one sister, Patricia Burns; one brother, Richard Burns.
A private family graveside service was held at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Laurel Grove Assisted Living, Dr. Mark Herring and his staff members, Ann and Kathy for all the loving support shown to Kay and her family.
