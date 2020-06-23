July 16, 1944 - June 11, 2020
Milton, WI -- Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Snyder, 75, of Milton, WI, passed away at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1944, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Glen and Christal (Thurow) Borgwardt. She was a 1962 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Kathy was married to the love of her life Michael Snyder on October 8, 1987. Kathy grew up in Beloit and lived in Janesville until moving to Milton 3 years ago. She worked at Accudyne Industries, SSI Industries in Janesville, and retired from Colt Industries in 1992. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Roxbury Road Church of Christ in Janesville. Kathy will especially be remembered for her fun-loving and social personality, love of classic country music, Elvis, and fishing.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Michael Snyder (Milton); son, Brian Blint (Whitewater); and daughter, Brenda (Kristian) Casamento (Milton); stepsons, Michael (Sylvia) Snyder Jr. (Maryland) and Robert Snyder (Indiana); brother, Ronald Borgwardt (Thousand Oaks, California); sisters, Glenda (Barry) Beggs (Beloit) and Margie Wells (Janesville); 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 nephews; and 4 nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Everett Wells; sister-in-law, Jenette (Jenny) Borgwardt; and niece, Diana Schoenfeld.
Family will have a small gathering to celebrate Kathy's life and memories. Memorial donations are preferred to the family. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Special thank you to Janesville Agrace Hospice for all their help and support.
