March 28, 1967 - February 29, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Katherine Weiser, 52, of Janesville, WI, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 28, 1967 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of John and Mary (Sheppstrom) Weiser. Kathy was a 1985 graduate of Clinton High School. Kathy's dream was always to be a wife and mom. The birth of her only daughter, Nikki, was the highlight and blessing of her life. Kathy loved to read, play cards, board games, video games,
cook and spend time with her friends.
"For readers, one of life's most electrifying discoveries is that they are readers-not just capable of doing it, but in love with it. Hopelessly head over heels." -Finders Keepers by Stephen King, her favorite author.
She grew up attending First Congregational Church and as an adult she considered Central
Christian Church her home church.
Survivors include her daughter, Nikki (Joe) Ihus of Olathe, KS; grandson, John Henry Ihus;
siblings: Scott (Kathy) Weiser of Beloit, WI; Sue (Steve) Wood of West Des Moines, IA, and
Rick (Tammy) Weiser of Cross Plains, WI; nieces and nephews: Stephanie (Shaun) Longman,
Cole (Sammi) Weiser, Maci (Tevin) Gamble, Lauren (Tim) Oliphant, Rob (Katie) Penn,
Jonathan (Anna-Marie) Penn, Brodie Kaufman, Nate (MacKenzie Kemnitz) Kaufman, Jake
(Heather) Bartelt and Josh (Alison) Bartelt; great nieces and nephews: Hayes, Wesley and
Maxwell Oliphant, Evie and Madeline Penn, Emersyn and Charlie Weiser, Rhylin and Alainah
Penn and Jace Bartelt. She was predeceased by her parents and fiance, John Low.
Memorial Services for her family will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
A special thank you to her brother, Scott Weiser and family - your patience and kindness were
endless; you were always there for her when she needed anything.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.