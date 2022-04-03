Katherine Hawkins

Beloit, WI - Katherine A. Hawkins, 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on February 3, 1935 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Royal and Blanche (Dray) Nehls. Katherine married Ivan Hawkins on August 25, 1956 in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on December 4, 2004.
Katherine was a child care provider for many families and a homemaker. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Beloit, WI. Katherine was a frequent volunteer for R.S.V.P and Caritas.
Survivors include her son, Allen (Denise) Hawkins of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Kristoffer (Nicole) Wicks, Shawnya Wicks, Heather and Steven Hawkins; great grandchildren, Chloe and Rainer; sister, Patsy Williams of Beloit, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
Katherine was predeceased by her parents; brother, Royal Nehls; sisters, Barbara Stevens and Sharon Ray; brother-in-law, Lawrence Hawkins.
A Funeral Service for Katherine will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.