Rockford, IL - Karl G. Moseman, 83, of Rockford, IL, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Born August 25, 1938, in Rockford, the son of Chris and Nora Jane (Whitford) Moseman. He attended Beloit Memorial High School, Class of 1957. Karl was a veteran of the U.S. Army; he was stationed in Hawaii for three years. Karl was employed by Chrysler in Belvidere for 33 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, American Legion in Belvidere, IL, VFW, LLL, Elks, Lombardi, Eagles, and Moose Club. Karl volunteered with the Elks Club in Sun City, AZ, where he spent many winters with Sally. He also volunteered at Golf outings for Crazy Times, Neighbors Bar and Grill, and Rockford Pro Am. Karl was a patient advocate with the OSF St. Anthony Medical Center Heart Program in Rockford. He was an avid Green Bay Packer, Chicago Cubs, NASCAR, and Dale Earnhardt fan. Karl loved John Wayne movies; you could find Karl on the corner of State and Grand every Saturday morning at the Beloit farmer's market, above all else, he loved his children and was proud of them. He liked to dance and was always the life of the party. Karl never met a stranger; everyone was his friend. He had a special handshake he shared with his grandsons.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Francis; his children: Michael Moseman and Kelly Dennis, both of Janesville, WI, Sara (Rich) Henigan of DeKalb, IL, Michelle (Bill) Eggers and Melissa (Doug) Bach, both of Beloit, WI; stepsons: Jeffrey (Carol) Francis of Winnebago, IL, Joe (Carol) Francis of Cary, IL, and James Francis of Rockford, IL; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Kenneth (Betty) VanKeuren of Belvidere, IL, Mary (Howard) Franklin of Beloit, WI, and James (Carol) Moseman of Adams Friendship, WI. Predeceased by his parents; brother, John Moseman; and son-in-law, Michael Dennis.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5403 North 2nd Street, Loves Park, with memorial visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, 401 River Lane, Loves Park, IL.