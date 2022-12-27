July 5, 1941 - December 16, 2022 Janesville, WI - Karen M. Donaldson, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Cedar Crest. She was born on July 5, 1941; the daughter of Leon and Mabel (Taves) Glowacki. Karen graduated from Janesville High School. She married Arthur Donaldson Sr. on February 13, 1960 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Parish. They were married for 58 years before his passing in 2018. Karen and Art created and ran many successful businesses. The first of those was Vivid, Inc., an outdoor advertising company that offered both on premise and off premise painted signs. In 1988, Karen and Art purchased The House on the Rock. In July of 1998, the Donaldson's proudly opened the doors to The House on the Rock Inn. Soon plans were underway to acquire the Springs Golf Club Resort, and in June 1999, the Donaldson's bought the resort and named it The House on The Rock Resort, which is located near Spring Green. Karen and Art raised two wonderful children together. They were raised in Janesville and actively helped with the family businesses from an early age.
Karen loved Christmas and Santa Claus. She collected all sizes and types of Santa - large, small, fancy, and homespun. In 1991 a portion of her collection went on display at The House on the Rock and became the start of Christmas at The House on the Rock. Karen was more than just a dedicated business owner. She was very loving and caring mother and grandmother. Karen enjoyed traveling and boating. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, clipping coupons, gardening and cuddling with cats.
Karen is survived by her children, Arthur T. Jr. (Teresa ) Donaldson and Susan A. Donaldson; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Karen's name are preferred to The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and the Iowa County Humane Society. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at Cedar Crest for the wonderful care Karen was given.
