October 1, 1944 - January 9, 2021
Beloit, WI - Karen J. Nelson age 76 of Beloit died Saturday January 9, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born October 1, 1944 to the late Travis and Dorothy (Vinke) Bernstein in Beloit. Karen attended Brother Dutton, graduated from Beloit Catholic High School, class of 1962 and also graduated from the Madison Business School. She married Royden G. Nelson on November 22, 1963 in Galena, IL. He survives. Karen was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She worked at Kmart in the fashion department and also at the Schoenfeld Funeral Home for 12 years until her retirement. Karen was active in the Red Hat Society, the Grinnell Senior Center and volunteered in Beloit at election polling places. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and a good lemon drop martini.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Nelson of Beloit; her daughter, Kathryn (Odis Tinder) Lawver, Todd (Sara) Nelson and Kimberly (David) Garcia; eight grandchildren, Stevanie Kittleson, Courtney (Steve) Zielinski, Alexandria Lawver, Joshua Nelson, Aaron Nelson, Brody Norman, Logan Norman and Hudsyn Garcia; two great grandchildren, Kameron Kittelson & Quinn Kittelson and many friends, neighbors and in laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lynn Darnell.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital especially the staff in ICU for the care they gave Karen.
Karen's Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday January 13, 2021 at ST. JUDE CATHOLIC CHURCH 737 Hackett Street, Beloit. Friends will be received on Wednesday in the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to St. Jude Catholic Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Nelson family on our website.
