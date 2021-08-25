June Thomas Hart

June 22, 1934 - August 23, 2021
Naples, FL - June was born on June 22, 1934 and raised in Beloit, WI by her parents John and Rose Thomas.
June graduated from Beloit Memorial Hospital in 1952 and later attended the University of Arizona after which she moved to Chicago and worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a correspondent. She then worked for Continental Casualty in a management position. During her nine years in Chicago she lived only two blocks from Michigan Avenue and June loved her time in Chicago. She especially enjoyed shopping Michigan Avenue.
June returned to Beloit in 1964 to marry Edward L. Perring. For a very short period of time after returning to Beloit, she managed the staff for the special projects division of the Beloit Corporation. After leaving the Beloit Corporation, she obtained her brokers license for real estate sales. She was extremely happy to help people find the home of their dreams and it gave her great satisfaction to be a part of the process. She later studied for and passed the GRI exam, which was extremely difficult to do. June retired from real estate sales in 1982.
June was a member of Altrusa, the Beloit Chamber of Commerce, St. Thomas and OLA church. She belonged to the Beloit Country Club (now the Beloit Club) for over 50 years and was a member of the Foxfire CC of Naples, FL for 32 years. Golf was a big part of her life. She also did a substantial amount of modeling for various Beloit retail stores. Sometimes she and her mother Rose would model together.
June married Charlie Hart in 1982.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Rose Thomas, her brother Gerald Thomas, and her first husband Edward L. Perring. She is also preceded in death by her wonderful dog, Bonnie.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Charlie Hart, stepchildren Chip (Roxanne) Hart and Liz (Steve) Mayfield of Beloit. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Kay Thomas and three nieces, Sandy (Rich) Fischer of Deerfield, Jackie (Stu) Keith of Mamanie, Terry (David) Dieter of Naperville, IL, and nephew John (Mary) Thomas of Bolingbrook, IL.
June suffered from Alzheimer's for the past eight years but did her best to live an independent life until 2019, when she moved to Cedar Crest where she resided until her death.
The family would like to thank Cedar Crest staff for the wonderful care that they provided for June. We would also like to thank Dixie Dunn for her compassion in assisting June in the last few years.
The family will hold a celebration of June's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in June's name to the Beloit Hospital Foundation at 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit, WI.