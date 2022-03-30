June Owens

South Beloit, IL - June Martinson Owens, 90, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
She was born on June 13, 1931, to Ole A. and Augusta (Brunsell) Martinson at Beloit Memorial Hospital. June was a 1949 South Beloit High School graduate. She married John Weatherall in 1955 and they had one son that passed away in an accident in 2004. June later married Stan Owens in 1976. He predeceased her in 2010.
June was formerly employed by Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company as an operator. She loved to cook for her friends and family. June grew roses and entered them in the First National Banks contests, she won many blue ribbons and the grand prize one year. She enjoyed traveling to her father's homeland, Norway many times. June loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include her step daughter, Nancy Owens; daughter-in-law, Cindy Weatherall; grandchildren, Lindsay (Scott) Nelson, Cody Weatherall and Myrtle (Joe) Nunn; nephews, Bill (Linda) Frisbee and Joel (Jean) Frisbee; niece, Sandra King; great nieces and nephews; cousins; special friend, Don Kopplin; and other best friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Jeffrey Weatherall; and sister, Myrtle Frisbee.
A Funeral Service for June will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.