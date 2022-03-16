Beloit, WI - June M. Johnston, age 98, died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. She was born June 28, 1923 to Amos and Elva (Robinson) Sneath, in Marshall Township, WI. June married Wilbur Johnston on March 12, 1970, and remained together until his death on November 2, 2021. June was employed by Fairbanks Morse for over 22 years. She went on to get her Pre-Service Nursing Assistant Certificate in 1978, and worked at Caravilla, helping others. She was a dog lover, enjoyed traveling, and liked to visit and keep in touch with family through letters and phone calls. She was a long-time member of St. Jude Catholic Church.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Jennifer (Scott) Weidner; her great-grandson, Alec Fruin; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Elva (Robinson) Sneath; her husband, Wilbur Johnston; her children, Rudy Alderman and Sandy (Alderman) Hough; her brother, Buren Sneath; and her two sisters, Waneta (Sneath) Kipps and Wanda (Sneath) Vaught.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Beloit Senior Living and Agrace Hospice for caring for June in her final years and months. She spoke highly of the excellent care she received.
June's Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit, WI. Friends will be received on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the Church. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery A memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.