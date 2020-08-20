June L. Lynch

June 11, 1925 - April 4, 2020
Loves Park, IL -- June L. (Stackhouse) Lynch, 94, of Loves Park, IL, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born June 11, 1925, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Earl and Agnes (Goldsworthy) Stackhouse, and attended Brother Dutton School in Beloit. She graduated from Muldoon High School, Rockford, IL, later graduating from St. Anthony School of Nursing as an x-ray technician in 1944. June married John E. Lynch on May 11, 1946, in Beloit. She was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, in Loves Park, IL. June loved camping, fishing, and taking her 13 grandchildren to Lake Summerset, WI. For many years, spring, summer and fall, she would volunteer to take the School Sisters of St. Francis from Campbells Port, WI, and Presence Cor Mariae on day trips.
Survivors include her children: Edward (Linda) Lynch, Linda Lynch-Kelly, James (Lorinda) Lynch and Daniel Lynch; 13 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband; sons, Patrick and Jerry; and three brothers.
Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park, IL, with church doors open at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Face covering and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, IL. Visit delehantyfh.com.
The family wishes to thank Carriage Rehab and Healthcare for the excellent care of our mom. A special thank you to Heather Hartman for her loving compassion. She was a gift from God to our family and mom.